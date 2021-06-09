Mills, Robinson win Larry Dahlgren Memorial

Scale man Chris Labrie, left, hands a competitor back his fish after weighing, at the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament May 29 at Spruce Point Park Marina. Due to COVID protocols, there was no awards ceremony.

MLA’s intervention helped clear way for tournament to proceed

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

The story behind the story of the fourth annual Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament has to do with how the local MLA intervened to get a last-minute obstacle out of the way.



If that hadn’t happened, says Scott Dahlgren, one of the tournament organizers, it might not have gone ahead.



“As of Wednesday [May 26, two days before it was due to begin], the tournament was shut down,” Dahlgren says.



What happened was an official from Alberta Health Services declined permission to run the tournament. Not willing to accept that for a final answer, tournament organizers got hold of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn’s office. The plea for help got to Rehn in Edmonton, where the legislature happened to be in session.



Dahlgren says Rehn approached somebody in the government, who must have spoken to somebody else, because pretty soon, somebody from AHS was on the phone. The message was, “You can do it, as long as you proceed by these protocols.”



It was very good news for the organizers, not to mention the 65 teams that had paid their $650 entry fee and were poised to hit the water.



As it turned out, the start was delayed by one day, due to high winds. The competition went ahead on May 29-30, with the team of Terry Mills and Adam Robinson taking first place overall, good for a prize of $18,700.



The fishing was pretty good generally.



“It was excellent,” says Dahlgren.



“The biggest fish was 8.85 [lbs],” pulled in by the team of Melvin Barr and Trevor Sparks. It helped nail down fourth.



Placing second was the team of Jeff and Jessica Lubyk. Third place went to Grant and Jake Talaga of Widewater.



Aaron Vanhoek and Josh Courtorielle placed fifth. Greg Kubel and Curt Wright, Troy Given and Devin Tamblyn, the Schaffrick brothers [Jason and Lyle], of Barrhead and Tim White/Greg Fisher rounded out the top 10.



Next up on the walleye tournament schedule is the Canadian Tire Anglers Cup, scheduled for June 18-19 at Slave Lake.