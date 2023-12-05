Mineault wins Indigenous Educator-of-the-Year-Award

Debbie Mineault

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An Indigenous educator with Northland School Division has received a top award from the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA).

The Indigenous Council of the ATA presented the 2023 Outstanding Indigenous Educator of the Year Award to Debbie Mineault, director of First Nations, Metis and Inuit Education on Nov. 18, says a Northland news release Nov. 9.

She is thrilled to receive the award.

“Ninanaskomin, I am so thankful, proud and honoured to be selected for such a highly-praised award in excellence in Indigenous education,” Mineault says.

The Outstanding Indigenous Educator of the Year Award is presented to a teacher, advocate and professional who has made significant efforts in furthering First Nations, Metis and Inuit education in Alberta.

Northland Supt. Shelley Willier says Mineault is well deserving of the award.

“Debbie has contributed so much to education as a teacher and school principal while working with Alberta Education as the director of First Nations, Metis and Inuit Education with Northland School Division,” Willier says.

“Her efforts have positively impacted the communities, students and staff.”

Board chair Cathy Wanyandie also applauds Mineault for the honour.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, I congratulate Debbie on earning such as prestigious award,” Wanyandie says.

“We very much appreciate the efforts Debbie puts in to weave language and culture into the student learning experience.

“Her contributions support Northland School Division’s priorities around excellence in learning, leadership and relationships.”

The ATA’s Indigenous Education Council is a professional organization for teachers, associate members of the ATA and university students.

Given the changes to the provincial curriculum and the Teaching Quality Standard with regards to First Nations, Metis and Inuit education inclusion, the council strives to provide resources and projects for members to explore with students.