Mini Monster Halloween debuted in High Prairie on Oct. 30.

Community Futures – Lesser Slave Lake Region added High Prairie to the event, formerly held for many years in Slave Lake.

“Mini Monsters is about bringing families into local businesses while giving young children a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience,” Community Futures program coordinator Karen Nadeau says.

The event was held on Oct. 30, a Friday because many businesses are closed on Saturday.

Nadeau was delighted with the response in High Prairie.

“We had 10 participating businesses and organizations in High Prairie,” Nadeau says.

“Our goal was to have 10 to 15 for our first year.

“It’s a great starting point and we’re looking forward to building on it in the years ahead.”

Those taking part were pleased with the event.

“The business owners and organizations I spoke with were quite excited about being part of Mini Monsters,” Nadeau says.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring people into local businesses.”

It also highlights businesses and organizations located in High Prairie, she notes.

“Mini Monsters is about more than shopping,” Nadeau says.

“It’s a community event that is an opportunity to promote local businesses, organizations, and community resources.”

Organizers appreciate those who took part in the event.

“We thank all the businesses and organizations that participated in High Prairie’s first Mini Monsters event,” Nadeau says.

“Their willingness to get involved helped us get the event off to a great start and we support their support.”

Mini Monsters started in Slave Lake in 2017.

Halloween in 2027 will be on a Sunday. It is the second straight year it occurs on the weekend.

Richard Froese

South Peace News