Minister responds to flooding concerns

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has received a response from the provincial environment minister about local concerns over an area near Grouard that has a long history of flooding.



At its regular meeting July 14, council received a letter from Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon about a long-term flood mitigation plan for the area around Horse Lakes and Buffalo Bay.



Council did not discuss the recent letter from Nixon.



At its regular meeting March 24, council decided to send a letter to Nixon expressing concern about the government’s proposed plan.



Nixon replied in a letter received July 5.



“Department staff is taking the County’s most recent input into consideration and remains steadfast in its commitment to work with the County to develop a collaborative path forward,” Nixon writes.



“In the interim, Environment and Parks staff is pleased to continue to engage with Big Lakes County regarding the necessary Water Act applications.”



Environment and Parks acknowledges the County opposes the Northwest Hydraulic Consultants 2017 land purchase recommendation, the letter says.



Council did not get the solutions it wanted when a 2017 engineering report of flooding issues around Horse Lakes and Buffalo Bay was discussed with Environment at a recent meeting, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says in a report.



“More work is needed to consider the long-term impacts to agriculture, wildlife, environment and the Town of High Prairie,” says the letter signed by Reeve Ken Matthews.



“After a review of the report, the County is very concerned about the issue being ignored and the potential long-term impact the solution may have on local agriculture, personal property and the Lesser Slave Lake fish population.”



The County has heard from many residents in the area north of High Prairie and in Prairie Echo who have been adversely impacted by the flooding explained in the 2017 Northwest Hydraulic Consultants report, the letter says.



Council is frustrated that local issues are ignored by government.



Besides long-term impacts to the environment, council highlighted five other points in the letter.



Council opposes Northwest’s recommended solution to purchase land.