Minor electrical issue November 18, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Firefighters from the High Prairie Fire Department responded to a call at the TD Canada Trust in High Prairie on 51 Ave. on Nov. 7. Firefighters responded around 4:20 p.m., High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says. "It was a minor electrical issue related to the computers," Cisaroski says. Fire officials remained on scene for about one hour, he notes. The bank was open for business the following day.