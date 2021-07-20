Missing boy returned home safe

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A missing East Prairie Metis Settlement boy, 5, was found and returned safe to his appreciative parents.



Cpl. Susan Richter, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group, says on July 14 at about 5:30 p.m., High Prairie RCMP received a report that the boy was missing since about 4:30 p.m.



“High Prairie RCMP attended and an extensive search of the area was coordinated, including the use of a private helicopter to conduct an air search,” says Richter.



“As a result, the five-year-old was spotted and an RCMP Police Dog Service handler was able to complete a track in the area and locate the child who was found safe and unharmed at approximately 8:45 p.m.”



High Prairie RCMP would like to thank the Lakeshore Police Service, McLennan RCMP, High Prairie Fire Department, High Prairie Emergency Medical Services, the RCMP Search and Rescue coordinator, and all those who volunteered to assist in the search efforts.



“The safe return of this young child to their family is a relief for all of the emergency services involved in this case,” says Sgt. Mark Hall, Acting High Prairie Detachment Commander.



“We were very happy to see everyone reunited.”



The family was contacted by South Peace News but has not consented to an interview.