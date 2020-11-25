Missing Whitefish River man found dead

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The worst fears have been realized after a Whitefish River man was found dead Nov. 24.

High Prairie RCMP confirm that Everett Allen Auger, 48, was located in a wooded area, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

“The RCMP have no indication that there is any criminality involved in his death,” she adds.

Auger was reported missing on Nov. 22. High Prairie RCMP, with several supporting units, conducted various ground searches in efforts to locate Auger.

Police issued a plea for help in locating Auger after hearing from a family member. Auger had not been heard from since Nov. 18.

Police investigation indicated Auger was last seen Nov. 20 at Whitefish River First Nations; however, subsequent efforts to locate him were unsuccessful.