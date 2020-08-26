Mitchell named new NLC president

Glenn Mitchell

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College has named a new president and CEO to succeed the retiring Ann Everatt.



The NLC’s board of governors announced in a news release Aug. 20 that Glenn Mitchell is assuming the position effective Sept. 1.



“President Mitchell has a strong commitment to community-based education and Supported Distance Learning. I am confident that he has the experience and imagination to lead Northern Lakes College into the future,” says NLC board chair Daniel Vandermeulen.



Highly regarded by his provincial peers through his participation and chairing of both the Regional Stewardship Provincial Committee and the Alberta Deans of Business, Mitchell has also served on the Professional Development Advisory Committee, the Alberta Deans of Foundational Learning, and other various provincial committees and groups. Mitchell has been commended provincially for his work in bringing the Community Adult Learning Programs to Northern Lakes College.



“I am humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to serve in an institution that I have come to deeply love, in such an exciting time of change and transformation. I believe Northern Lakes College is positively positioned to continue to offer life-changing educational experiences for students in our region, our province, and beyond. I am looking forward to meeting with our students and community stakeholders in the near future,” says Mitchell.



Mitchell has over 20 years of leadership experience in the education sector and a demonstrated commitment through his 13-year tenure with NLC.



Mitchell’s educational background includes two undergraduate degrees and a diploma in Adult Teacher Education from Memorial University of Newfoundland, a Master’s Degree in Leadership from the University of Calgary, and he is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Calgary.