MLA hears priority for new St. Andrew’s School

The St Andrew’s School building in High Prairie may be in its final years as Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board commits to a new facility in the new three-year capital plan.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new school building for St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie remains a top priority for the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

At its regular meeting June 19, trustees continued to advocate for a new facility and discussed a recent tour with the local MLA, says an HFCRD new release states.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair recently toured St. Andrew’s to discuss that top priority in the Division’s capital plan, says an HFCRD news release dated June 20.

Sinclair spoke with students before he met with board chair Kelly Whalen, High Prairie ward trustee Leanne Cox, Supt. Betty Turpin, school principal Matthew Morrisey and vice-principals Stephanie Dube and Alicia Milner.

Turpin says the aging school facility has long been a priority for the Division.

“St. Andrew’s School has been our number-one capital project for a number of years,” Turpin stated in a news release dated March 9, 2023.

She added the current facility was originally constructed in 1957 as a one-storey school building.

Several additions were completed in 1963, 1971, 1985, 1990, 1991 and 1998.

Cox stated in a March 2023 news release the school needs a modern building.

“Our students and staff deserve the most modern facilities,” says Cox, a graduate and former teacher at the school.

A value-scoping project was completed in 2023.

The value-scoping sessions facilitated a consultative process with stakeholders that included analysis of functional needs, programming development of facility options and financial implications.