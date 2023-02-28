MLA presents Platinum Jubilee Medals

Peace River and area residents with their Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals. Left-right are Adam Morris, Dr. Tyler May, Dave Allen, Corinna Williams, Shelly Shannon, Lawrence Arnold, Kelly Whalen, Normand Boucher and Peace River MLA Dan Williams, who presented the medals Feb. 21. Photo courtesy of MLA Williams’ constituency manager Angela Cobick.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Various residents have been honoured with the presentation of the Platinum Jubilee Medal for outstanding community service.

The commemorative medal has been created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne as Canada’s Queen.

Peace River MLA Dan Williams presented a number of local community members with the medal to celebrate their various achievements and contributions to the community.

“The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal is a tangible way for Alberta to honour Her Late Majesty’s service to Canada while simultaneously showing recognition of Albertans who have contributed significantly to our province and its success,” says Williams.

The medal program started late last year and is part of the Platinum Jubilee year celebrations organized by the Government of Alberta. It is expected that 7,000 Albertans will be presented with the medal to show their significant contributions to the province.

Recognized in Peace River for their efforts included Normand Boucher, who is well-known for his efforts and contributions in the community and donations to local charities.

Peace River Councillor Shelly Shannon was honoured for her service on many boards as a volunteer, including Peace River Chamber of Commerce, Peace River Rotary, Peace River Air Monitoring Program and many others.

During the ceremony, Williams presented Northern Sunrise County Reeve Corinna Williams with the medal.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work that she has done as a consensus builder, as a community builder, who has taken her newly native land of Canada and she’s been incredibly proud to serve in public office as a municipally elected official, now as the reeve of Northern Sunrise County,” Dan Williams said of Corinna.

“She also works very hard to ensure she is a vibrant community member. Proud to have you in our community as the reeve and for all the work that you do.”

Corinna was recognized for her efforts as chair of Northern Sunrise Rural Crime Watch, secretary for the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association, and her passion for community safety and crime reduction.

“It was a total honour to be nominated and recognized and a wonderful surprise when I read the email from MLA Williams of my nomination by him,” says Corinna.

“Being on a committee or getting involved in municipal politics is highly rewarding and a great way to give back to the community. The opportunity to educate yourself on many topics is interesting and often an eye opener.”

Kelly Whalen was recognized for his time as Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board chair and Alberta School Board Association vice-president. He is also an involved community partner and owner of a local business.

Adam Murray was recognized for being a Primary Reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces and a member of the Canadian Rangers. He also volunteers with minor hockey and Night in the Trenches.

Maxine Elter, who was not at the celebration, was given the award for her efforts advocating for First Nation, Metis, and Inuit people who live in the Peace River area.

Lawrence Arnold was commended for his years as a volunteer fire fighter and 37 years contributed to being a fire chief.

Dave Allen has been a very engaged community member, volunteering on several boards and committees. He is currently the Alberta Pond Hockey president and Grimshaw Chamber of Commerce

vice-president.

Dr. Tyler May was also celebrated in Peace River for his several years of service in Manning. He was the only doctor for the community through the Covid-19 pandemic. May chose to remain in Manning and set up practice in the community he grew up in.

Village of Donnelly Mayor Myrna Lanctot also received the medal in January, and she says that she was overwhelmed to be recognized for the years of dedication she has committed.

“I was honoured to receive the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal,” says Lanctot.

“It is my first formal recognition for providing over 15 years on council, with the last nine and a half as Mayor.”