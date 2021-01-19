MLA Rehn booted from caucus

Huge signs asking for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn’s resignation popped up in High Prairie and Enilda last week. Above is the sign in High Prairie’s west end.

Lesser Slave Lake’s rep will have to sit as Independent

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn is not stepping down despite the ocean of controversy surrounding him.



Rehn, who has not responded to multiple media requests, has declared publicly on his Facebook page he is not resigning, even after Premier Jason Kenny punted him from caucus Jan. 15.



“This morning, I was informed of my expulsion from the United Conservative Party,” writes Rehn.



“I was disappointed.”



Kenney was extremely harsh in his criticism of Rehn.



“The most important job of a Member of the Legislative Assembly is to represent his or her constituents,” wrote the premier in a statement.



“It has become clear that Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn has failed to do so. He has made no meaningful effort to work in his constituency, or properly to represent his hard-working constituents.



“I have repeatedly asked Mr. Rehn to be more present in his constituency. He has ignored calls from me, UCP caucus leadership, and his constituents to do so.



“I have made the decision to remove Pat Rehn from the UCP Caucus, effective immediately. MLA Rehn will sit as an independent MLA. He will not be permitted to run for a future UCP nomination.”



Rehn immediately addressed the advantages of not being an MLA tied to the ruling government.



“I will now be able to express my opposition of some of the lockdown measures, such as closing gyms and businesses. I believe strongly that measures must be taken to prevent COVID-19 spread, but also recognize the long lasting effects caused by the lockdown itself.”



Rehn’s problems began when he took a trip to Mexico against the advice of his ruling government and posted photos on his Facebook page. The backlash on social media was immense, with many calling for his resignation.



Jan. 5, the Town of Slave Lake made public a long list of grievances against Rehn as serving MLA. Included in the long list was his general absence as MLA.



Rehn fired back on Facebook.



“Recently, I made some poor choices around travel, for which I have taken full responsibility,” wrote Rehn.



“It’s disappointing to see some municipal officials seizing on this to try and sow political division at this difficult time.”



Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County councils both met later to discuss their move regarding Rehn. Both were in a more forgiving mood than Slave Lake, despite having similar concerns.



High Prairie town council met Jan. 12 and agreed to send a letter to Rehn and Kenney expressing their displeasure over his past performance. Many of council’s griefs are the same as the Town of Slave Lake: lack of meetings and appointments on key issues and general lack of visibility in the region.



“There has been a little movement. . .stuff for our region,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



Councillor Donna Deynaka said she hopes Rehn gets the message on council’s displeasure.



“I hope he gets the message but I’m not holding my breath.”



Council agreed to send the letter before Kenney punted Rehn from the UCP caucus Jan. 14.



Meanwhile, Big Lakes County council has reached out to Rehn to deal with his poor performance. At its meeting Jan. 13, council also agreed to send a letter to Rehn outlining their concerns.



“We addressed the letter to Pat himself and we want to wait for a response from him before we decide what further action council may want to take,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“We have the same concerns that other municipalities have that he isn’t doing a very good job in our constituency and for ratepayers,” adds Matthews.



Other organizations from around the province later expressed opinions.



The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association says Rehn must resign because he has lost public trust.



Opposition Leader Rachel Notley agreed, saying “Jason Kenney knew this was a problem for months and waited until it was a personal embarrassment to him. . .Mr. Rehn should resign, because we know there’s more work to do…”



Meanwhile, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says Rehn’s example is a perfect example of why MLA recall should be implemented.



“Kenney kicked Rehn out of caucus, but it should be up to his constituents whether he stays in the Legislature or gets sent packing,” says CTF Alberta director Franco Terrazzano.



Rehn says there is still work to be done.



“There are still some large projects in the works I’m proud to be a part of, and I am optimistic this region will see great growth as we move forward, put 2020 behind us, and start fresh in 2021,” he says.



Kenney says Alberta government ministers and himself will be meeting with Lesser Slake Lake constituents adn councils in the coming weeks to ensure they have direct access to their government, and to help them address important local issues.