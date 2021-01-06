MLA Rehn issues apology

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Vacationing Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn has issued an apology for not following suggested travel restrictions by his government during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rehn was vacationing in Mexico [he even posted a photo] when pressure began to build over his actions.



Rehn issued an apology on his Facebook page Jan. 2.



“Residents in our riding have done a tremendous job reducing the spread of COVID-19. We must all work together to get past this pandemic and get back to normal life,” he wrote.



“Given this, I apologize for the fact that I recently took a previously planned family trip, following a busy legislative session.



“I am returning home to Alberta and will ensure I follow the premier’s new travel directive.”



South Peace News did reach out to Rehn for comment but received no answer.