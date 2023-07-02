MLA Sinclair to chair committee

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Newly-elected UCP MLA for Lesser Slave Lake Scott Sinclair has been named to a position in cabinet by Premier Danielle Smith.

In the June 9 announcement, Sinclair was named chair of the Cabinet Policy Committee on Public Safety and Wellness. Sinclair is one of four MLAs who will chair policy committees. The other three committees are Alberta First, Building Communities, and Economic Diversification.

Twenty-five of the UCP MLAs were appointed ministers of various portfolios – down two from the previous cabinet.

Sinclair was not available for an interview on his new appointment – or indeed his successful election campaign – but he did post a comment on social media:

“I am grateful and honoured to be the only rookie MLA serving in a leadership position in the 31st legislature. Thank you to all who’ve helped me at any point in life. . .I’ve been extremely busy doing the new MLA training this week and I look forward to getting back to work and helping people in our wonderful riding.”

Sinclair was sworn-in June 20.

Sinclair has told the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader he’s “70 per cent there” in the process of setting up a manned constituency office in Slave Lake.

No word on a potential office in High Prairie.