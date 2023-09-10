MLA Sinclair to hold first Constituency Day Sept. 20

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Newly-elected Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair’s constituency office should be open in Slave Lake in about two or three weeks, across from the Royal Canadian Legion Hall on Main Street.

The same cannot be said for High Prairie as Sinclair is taking what he calls a “modern approach” rather than opening a second constituency office.

More interaction with constituents using electronic media and the implementation of constituency days will be Sinclair’s focus on reaching the people.

Constituency days are days set aside where Sinclair will meet with constituents in various communities. The first is set for High Prairie at Amiro’s Steak House Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I will try to have one in High Prairie each month,” says Sinclair, adding the location will change.

“I will hold others in smaller communities,” he adds, citing Faust and Kinuso as examples. Those constituency days will be every three months at businesses or in community halls.

Appointments can be made ranging from 30 minutes to one hour.

Sinclair believes constituency days will be more effective in meeting more people.

“The reason I’m going with this is if I go to an event already being hosted, I get to talk to 50 people,” says Sinclair.

By just being in the constituency office, far less people attend so Sinclair sees this as a way of meeting and talking to more people.

He adds he is also asking and accepting invitations (when possible) to events including birthdays and anniversaries.

“I want to speak to people at events,” he says. “I really try to make sure I’m available.”

And, Sinclair is also extending an invitation for schools to contact him for Alberta Legislature tours.

“I’d like to make it happen,” he says.

Sinclair is also available to go to schools to speak to students. He remembers receiving a visit when he was in school and says that made a lasting impact on him. The effectiveness of that visit years ago is something he wants to duplicate.

When open, the Lesser Slave Lake Constituency Office will be located at Unit #101, 201 4th Ave. NW in Slave Lake. The phone number which is currently in use is (825) 219-1000.

Inquiries may also be sent by email to Lesser.SlaveLake@assembly.ab.ca