MLA Williams hails palliative care grants

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River MLA Dan Williams is pleased than more than $11 million has been awarded for palliative care projects in the province.

“It’s great to see the ongoing support for patients in palliative care across our province,” Williams says in a government news release Aug. 29.

Funding of more than $11.3 million was awarded to 25 agencies and organizations to increase access to high-quality palliative care and ensure patients and families are treated with dignity and care.

After the government put out a call to proposals last November, Williams consulted with palliative care and end-of-life Albertans and interest groups who provided recommendations.

Health Minister Jason Copping says the funding was created to support four areas that include earlier access to care, community supports and services, education and training and research and innovation.

“These grants will help provide more and better palliative care, ensuring Albertans diagnosed with a life-limiting illness are treated with compassion and respect,” Copping says.

Most of the funding has been allocated to Alberta Health Services. Funds have been allocated to the Rural Palliative Volunteer Training Program to develop a standardized palliative volunteer training program.

Province-wide, funding supports the AHS Indigenous Wellness Clinic. The project will utilize existing relationships with Indigenous populations in all five AHS health zones to identify, cultivate and expand pathways into traditional Wise Practice models.

The Canadian Atlas of Palliative Care – Alberta edition with the University of Calgary will map the current state of provincial palliative care services and enable best practices and improve access to palliative care.

AHS also gets money to train new facilitators and implement standardized palliative care education to AHS staff.