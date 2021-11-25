Money available for restorative justice

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Non-profit organizations in Alberta can now apply for Alberta Community Restorative Justice Grants.

A total of $720,000 is available for organizations that help resolve disputes and promote meaningful alternative dispute resolutions that hold offenders accountable while addressing victims’ needs. The approach provides better outcomes for victims, lowers reoffending rates, and helps ease the burden on the court system.

Last year, funding went to 22 organizations.

Non-profits can apply for individual grants of up to $50,000. Eligible non-profits include organizations with non-profit legal status, community-based organizations, Indigenous communities and youth justice committees. Funding for the grant program is made available through the Victims of Crime and Public Safety Fund.

The application period runs until Dec. 15.

Applications are available on the governetn website at gov.ab.ca.