Money denied – at least for now!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A request from a regional children’s services organization based in High Prairie has been denied by Big Lakes County council – at least for now.

At its regular meeting Sept. 14, council received a request from the Association of High Prairie and District Children Resource Council (CRC) for a 2022 operating grant of $25,000 for information.

However, council is willing to discuss the funding request with the CRC board.

Council also agreed to send a letter to the CRC to invite the board to speak as a delegation at an upcoming county council meeting.

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart recommended council support the CRC.

“They do a lot of good,” said Stewart, who represents Big Lakes council on the CRC board.

“They have been strapped for funding.

“Maybe we could give them a little bit.”

The CRC submitted a request to help cover costs of insurance, hook-up and service fees, children/youth and family programming and other costs, says a report from Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services.

“Although the request aligns with the eligibility criteria of the county grant funding policy, operating funding for the CRC is not allocated in the 2022 final budget,” Reynolds said.

Grant funding received by the CRC is funded by the Alberta Family Resource Network (FRN) grant that is specific to deliver resources and programs to families.

High Prairie is a hub for the CRC that serves a region that extends west to the Falher-Donnelly region and east to Slave Lake and Wabasca.

Stewart says the CRC continues to pursue other funding sources.

“They’re trying to get grants,” Stewart said.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk noted Big Lakes has not provided funds to the CRC for operations in the past.

“We have not historically granted operating funding to the CRC,” Panasiuk said.

He added if the CRC wants a grant, the county would request a proposal for council to consider at a future meeting.