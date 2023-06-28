Money raised for good cause at BBQ Motorcycle Show & Shine

Villa Beausejour staff Maggie Stout, left, and manager Jacques Kleyn happily served visitors their hamburgers at the Show and Shine on June 16.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Villa Beausejour in Falher held its first-ever Barbeque Motorcycle Show and Shine on June 16, and organizers were pleased with the outstanding support from the community.

Activity coordinator Maggie Stout says Villa staff and residents were excited to host an activity that people could come to spend time with seniors.

“It was a community gathering to remind the public that our seniors are still here and missing the interaction with the community they lived in,” says Stout.

“The COVID lockdown was very hard on our seniors and locked the community out. We wanted to welcome them back, we miss them greatly.”

The Show and Shine was held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Villa Beause- jour, and they served hotdogs, hamburgers, salad and a pop or water that could be purchased for $5, with all proceeds going to support seniors’ activities.

“It’s important because the seniors are our past and they are the ones that helped build this town and without all their work we wouldn’t have some of the things we have, including the traditions like Honey Fest in this community,” says Stout, who strategically planned the event around the Honey Festival.

Only seven bikes came this time, but the rain played a huge issue in attendance.

Stout says about 130 people attended the barbeque. She says they are thankful to all the people who took the time to come and support the Villa’s event.

“We can not wait to do this again next year and I’d like to thank Cam Doucette, Dennis Boisvert, Yvon Jean, Melania and Luc Lesveque, Micheline, Richard and Rachelle Verrart, and Marcus Kleyn,” she says.

“Thanks to our farthest rider all the way from Grimshaw, Lucien Dubois. You all made our day by coming out even in the rain. We look forward to you all coming again next year.”

Proceeds from the event went to prizes for games at the Villa, flowers for outside, and gifts on special holidays.

Stout says there will be more fundraisers later this year. They hope people will attend to spend time with the senior community at the Villa.