Moore joins BLC as grants officer

Kim Moore

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County welcomes Kim Moore as its new grants officer.



She started June 7 in her role to find grants and support community organizations.



“My husband and I recently moved to the High Prairie area and I was interested in working in a field in which I could assist in community growth,” Moore says.



“I am passionate about helping to promote community groups and sustainability within the county.”



She is enthusiastic about working in the community role.



“I am energized by connecting with people and have an affinity for finding financial solutions,” Moore says.



She has been working in accounting and payroll positions for most of her career.



“I have worked in several business administration and financial roles in the Calgary area and have a background in human resources,” she says.



She is excited to be in her new position.



“Big Lakes County has a big vision for continuing to build a sustainable county and I’m very much excited to be a part of this team,” Moore says.



The grants officer has a primary role to research, investigate, process and maintain correspondence with private, provincial and federal grant funding for projects and applications.



As the grants officer, Moore will also build board development and lead a grant writing workshop twice a year.



The grants officer works under the director of corporate services.