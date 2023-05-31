Moose mural to be replaced

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River was approached by tenants of a building in the downtown core to repaint a mural that was erected to beautify the community.

The moose mural at 9616 – 100 St. has been deteriorating since being painted in 2016, with some moisture and paint peeling occurring.

“The council that was elected in 2013 decided that adding murals to the downtown area would enhance the look of the area, perhaps attract visitors to the area, and generally helping to update the area,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“The public art of the murals also connects the downtown with other areas of town that have had utility boxes wrapped with pictures from local quilters, as well as other artists,” she adds.

Administration explains that as part of the mural installation, the artist prepared the wall and painted a base coat on the mural wall. After the moose mural was completed, a varnish was applied on top to maximize the lifespan of the art, but unfortunately after seven years there is noticeable peeling.

“The mural was one of the first mural installations and was installed directly on the cement block wall,” says Manzer.

“After this mural, other murals have generally been painted on panels which are then installed on the building’s walls such as the Peace Players murals on Athabasca Hall. The Air Cadets would like to enhance the looks of the wall as well as celebrate their organization.”

The Air Cadets are in the building with the moose mural, and they have asked the Town for permission to repaint the moose mural, instead replacing the mural with an air cadet theme.

“We have not seen the actual design, but council understands the theme would highlight the Air Cadets,” explains Manzer.

“The Town and building owner and society will arrange for the repainting.”

Contracts on the murals in the community range from between 5-10 years. This particular mural is located on the wall of what was formerly the Sears outlet building, now used by the Air Cadets at the north end of Main Street.

“The murals provide the resident and visitor with something to look at and – hopefully – appreciate from the blank walls that previously were there.”

Town administration agreed to the request because the moose mural was in such poor condition. They explain they recognize the value of replacing the art, and want to support the owner of the building in reinvesting in the quality of the building’s exterior.