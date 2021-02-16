More funds for Police Point marker

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has committed more funding to recognize a historical site in Grouard.



At its regular meeting Feb. 10, council approved a recommendation to add $7,000 to the capital budget for a special plaque or sign and structure at Police Point.



Funds will come from the Grouard cultural reserve.



Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, says the extra cost includes expenses to construct a sign, build an approach and cement the sign to the approach.



Council budgeted a sign for $3,000 to $5,000, building an approach for $500-$1,000 and a pedestal and concrete framing for $1,000, Hawkin writes in his report.



Administration will present design options and what information council would like to be included on the sign at an upcoming meeting.



The sign would be located on First Street NW on the east side of the road facing the Police Point property.



“After consulting with the current owners of the property, they agree to move forward with the plaque and do not have a preference with the location,” Hawken says.



“Administration’s recommended site for the plaque or sign would be on the east side of the county road where we could build a small approach that would face the Police Point property.



“In that location, people can see the two main structures with the best view.”



By being able to see the locations from the sign, it will hinder people from walking onto the private property to get a better view.



At its meeting Oct. 28, council approved to erect a sign or plaque with a short history. Council also supported a recommendation to not create a bylaw to declare the site under the provincial Historical Resources Act.



“This then keeps the public off the owner’s private property, but still in view of the buildings,” Hawken says.



Hawken presented several reasons why administration doesn’t support a historical bylaw.



“The intent behind a historical resources bylaw is to maintain the historical structures on the property and that isn’t the County’s goal,” Hawken says.



The bylaw would limit what the owner could do with that land, which means the County would have to enter into an agreement and lease it from the owners.



The structures are at their life’s end and could fall any day with a big storm, he says.