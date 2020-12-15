More physicians needed in the north

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A shortage of physicians in the High Prairie region and throughout northern Alberta is prompting a letter to the provincial health minister.



At its meeting Dec. 9, Big Lakes County council decided to send the letter to Health Minister Tyler Shandro to explain their concerns about doctor recruitment in northern Alberta.



“We could be down to four doctors in the region,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“They won’t last long because they’ll get burned out.”



Matthews presented the concern at the Northern Alberta Elected Leaders at its meeting Dec. 4.



“We brought up a concern about Alberta Health Services and physician recruitment,” Matthews says.



Physician recruitment has been a issue for Big Lakes and communities all over northern Alberta for many years, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says in a report to council.



“Sending a letter would make a clear statement about how the County and northern communities feel on the topic of doctor recruitment,” Panasiuk says.



Other northern leaders will also write letters to Shandro.



Matthews also expressed concern about the communication with AHS.



“We don’t know what’s happening with dialysis in High Prairie,” Matthews says.



“AHS is reluctant to put out information updates.”



Back on Feb. 6, 2019, the former NDP government announced that dialysis services would be added in High Prairie in 2020. The government committed $5.2 million to build a new permanent dialysis clinic in the hospital to provide dialysis services for up to 12 patients weekly.



Dialysis is still on the plans by the UCP government elected in April 16, 2019. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn said July 14, 2020 that Shandro says dialysis is going ahead in 2021 or 2022.