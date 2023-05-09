More RCMP presence would deter crime, says McLennan council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you solve one problem the rest will take care of themselves.

It’s the stand McLennan town council took at its April 11 meeting when it came to listing priorities for the McLennan RCMP detachment.

“Better presence in town,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier in opening discussion after police asked council for input.

“You never see them out playing with the kids,” added Councillor Marie-Anne Jones.

Council agreed if there was more of a police presence in the town crime would fall.

Council’s newest member offered another thought, however.

“It’s a group of boys going around town. The cops need to watch them,” said Councilor Darlene Payou referring to vandalism.

Councillor Maggie Gervais agreed

“If the RCMP were around more, the kids would say, ‘Oh, they’re watching us now.’”

Mayor Jason Doris summed up council’s opinions.

“Community presence – a huge one,” he said.

“That will solve a lot of the other issues,” he added. “We feel that any other issue will be solved by community presence.”

Council will inform the McLennan RCMP of its decision.