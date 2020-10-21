More RVs on lots passes 2nd reading

Richard Froese

South Peace News

It appears more residential lots in Big Lakes County hamlets could be allowed to have one more recreational vehicle on the property.



At its regular meeting Sept. 9, council gave second reading to a bylaw to increase the number of RVs within hamlet residential, hamlet residential estate and hamlet mixed-use districts to two per lot from the current limit of one.



The bylaw progressed after a public hearing where two residents supported the proposed change.



However, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard and Grouard Councillor Fern Welch voted against second reading.



“I’ve said it before and I say it again, it’s got to be tied to the size of the lot,” Matthews says.



“I still feel there’s more work to be done on this [bylaw].”



He suggests only larger lots be able to have a maximum of two RVs.



“I think it should be a half acre or larger,” Nygaard says.



Welch opposed the increase since it was first discussed.



“I’ve never agreed with more than one RV on a property and I’m sticking with it.”



Two residents of Joussard expressed support to allow a maximum two RVs.



Longtime resident Mike Leblanc attended and spoke in person.



“I’ve been fighting for this for years,” Leblanc says.



“Two RVs will be more than fair to us.”



The County received a letter of support from Deborah Monteith, which was read by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“For the most part, I don’t think two RVs per lot is a real issue as I see on several lots,” Monteith writes.



“I feel by not allowing at least two RVs no lots that follow all setbacks could actually hurt growth of communities with approved developments.



“If future residents are hindered in their ability to invest in the area, then growth will cease to exist.”



Visitors and camping in the lakeside hamlet is a growing and attractive aspect, she adds.



“I have seen an increase of several generations camping together, not just two generations,” Monteith says.



“It’s families that are investing in residential lots together so their families can gather and enjoy making great memories year-round.



The planning and development department has been requested to bring forward a recommendation that council consider amending the bylaw, Olansky says in a report to council.



At its regular meeting Aug. 12, council adopted an amended land-use bylaw that allows a maximum of four RVs on properties larger than 2.5 acres in the communal recreation district from the previous maximum of two.