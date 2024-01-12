More space needed in new school, says Supt. Murray

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to replace the Red Earth Creek School building in the next several years continue for Peace River School Division.

Supt. Adam Murray updated the board on the project at its regular meeting Dec. 21.

The project continues in the design phase. Murray is asking the board to plead for more space in the building.

Murray says Alberta Infrastructure has not allotted PRSD enough new building space for the growing school community.

Trustees also discussed the need for adequate Career and Technology Studies (CTS) space in the new school.

Fairview trustee David Rushton strongly agrees with Murrary.

“We’re committing to expose students to the trades at a way younger level,” Rushton says.

“But we can’t do that in space that’s smaller than my living room.”

Red Earth Creek – Nampa – Peace River trustee Marie Dyck reminded trustees that Premier Danielle Smith’s mandate letter to Advance Education Minister Rajan Sawhney in July 2023 promotes teaching trades at an earlier level.

Smith stated as early as junior high, that skilled trades should be highlighted as a desirable education pathway leading to desirable trades.

The board supported a motion to direct administration to draft a letter to request a trades centre be located in the community.

Red Earth Creek was one of 20 school projects approved for design funding in Alberta announced March 1, 2023.

“Red Earth Creek School is the number one priority on the Division’s capital plan,” Murray cited in a news release to announce the project.

“This is an exciting development within the Division, especially for the students, families and staff of Red Earth Creek School.”

Funding was allocated to cover costs to prepare construction tender documents, such as drawings and specifications, he says.

Funding is part of the plan by the Government of Alberta to invest $2.3 billion over the next three years to build new schools and modernize classrooms.

Funding was also allocated to three full construction projects, and 14 planning and 11 pre-planning projects.

In total, provincial funding will create nearly 250,000 new and additional spaces for students across Alberta – 9,400 new spaces and more than 15,500 upgraded spaces for students.