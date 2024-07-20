More specifics, asks councillor

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

More precise information concerning the portion of taxes paid is being requested by a Big Lakes County councillor.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk questioned a report in the agenda package at the July 10 meeting saying that effective June 30, “approximately $23.5 million in taxation revenue or 73 per cent of the 2024 taxes have been collected. Note: ratepayers who pay on TIPPs (Tax Instalment Payment Plans) are included in the outstanding portion of uncollected taxation revenue but are not in arrears.”

Zabolotniuk asked that the TIPPs portion be taken out as unpaid taxes.

“I’m on the TIPPs program. To me, it’s paid,” he said.

Executive director of corporate services, Zoe Zdeb, replied that people in the TIPPs program can stop payment at any time as the reason for the information presented.

However, CAO David Reynolds added, if council wished, that the TIPPs portion can be provided.

“. . . to provide more clarity to council,” said Reynolds.

All members of council will be sent an email explaining how the TIPPs program works.

New numbers will be presented to council at the July 24 meeting.