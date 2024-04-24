More supports for mental health, addiction

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River MLA and Alberta Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams is pleased to announced the provincial government is creating two organizations to support the development of mental health and addictions care.

Recovery Alberta will be responsible to deliver mental health and addictions services currently provided by Alberta Health Services (AHS), says an April 2 news release.

The government is also establishing the Canadian Centre for Recovery Excellence (CoRE) to support Alberta’s government to build recovery-oriented systems of care by researching best practices for recovery from around the world, analyzing data and making evidence-based recommendations.

“Alberta is leading the country with the development of the Alberta Recovery model to address mental health and addiction challenges,” Williams says.

He adds the establishment of the two new organizations will support the delivery of recovery-oriented and will further cement Alberta as a leader in the field.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says the new organizations will benefit those with mental health and addiction issues.

“We’re making progress on refocusing health care in Alberta,” LaGrange says.

“This marks a pivotal milestone towards creating a system that will truly serve the needs of Albertans.

“Through this refocused approach, our aim is to prioritize the needs of individuals and families to find a primary care giver, get urgent care without long waits, access the best continuing care options and have robust support systems for addiction recovery and mental health treatment.”

Government plans to launch Recovery Alberta in service July 1.

Frontline workers and service providers will continue to be essential to care.

Recovery Alberta will operate with an annual budget of $1.13 billion; funding which currently supports mental health and addiction services through AHS.

CoRE has been in the works for many years.

Alberta’s government has been leading the county in creating a system focused on recovery by building on evidence-based practices from around the world.

In five years, Alberta has removed user fees for treatment, increased publicly-funded treatment capacity by 55 per cent and built two recovery communities with nine more on the way.