Mosaic is closing High Prairie Vet Clinic

Mosaic Veterinary Services is closing its High Prairie Veterinary Services office July 28. The owners will try to sell the land and building.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The decision has been made and there appears little anyone can do about it.

During a phone call June 26, Mosaic Veterinary Services told Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk they were closing the High Prairie Veterinary Services office at the end of July.

South Peace News has since been told by several local farmers the closing date is July 28.

Efforts to contact Mosaic to discover the reasons for the decision through its website address were not returned.

Panasiuk disclosed the reasons told to him at council’s June 27 meeting during his report.

“They’re looking at closing down the office here in High Prairie,” he told council.

“I asked if there is anything the Town could do . . . and at this point he didn’t see anything.”

The Mosaic rep, whose name Panasiuk did not disclose, said the local office has been losing money for the last couple of years.

“The biggest reason they’re losing money was people (vets) had to travel to get here . . .if someone was here it’d be a lot more viable.”

Mosaic is hoping to sell the building and land.

“He’s not overly optimistic,” said Panasiuk.

“Not very good news,”Panasiuk concluded.

In addition to its High Prairie location, Mosaic Veterinary Services currently operates other clinics in Alberta at Brooks, Drayton Valley, Fairview, and Peace River, and in southern Saskatchewan at Maple Creek, Regina, and Swift Current.