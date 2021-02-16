Motor vehicle theft decreasing due to pandemic, says RCMP

SPN Staff

At least the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be causing one good thing!



Theft of motor vehicles is down!



Alberta RCMP is pleased to report a decrease in thefts of a motor vehicle and thefts from a motor vehicle, saying the likely cause is the pandemic.



RCMP Community Engagement and Outreach Specialist Jennifer Kee, says stats from March-December 2020, compared to March -December 2019, show the following:

Urban detachment areas saw a 27 per cent decrease in theft from a motor vehicle and a 26 per cent decrease in theft of motor vehicles;

Rural detachment areas saw a 29 per cent decrease in theft from a motor vehicle and a 21 per cent decrease in theft of a motor vehicle.

Police are still not satisfied, saying there is still room for improvement.



“From March to December 2020 there were over 7,800 theft from motor vehicle offences and over 7,100 theft of motor vehicle offences in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction,” says Kee.



Following are some tips for keeping your vehicle safe:

Lock the doors;

Remove all valuables;

Use a steering wheel lock;

Lock your garage;

Remove garage door opener from vehicle’

Use a vehicle tracking system;

Park in a well-lit area;

Never leave vehicle running with the keys inside.

RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell police where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.



If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].