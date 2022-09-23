Motorcycle club plans fundraiser for local charities

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A full day of activities is planned by Redrum First Nations Sept. 24 as the Kokum’s Outreach Retreat fundraiser occurs.

Events begin at 1 a.m. and run all day at the Wheel Inn R.V. Park 1 km east of High Prairie.

The main event is the Treaty 8 poker run. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the run beginning at 12:30 p.m. The course is 150 km with three stops. Poker hands cost $40 for the first hand and $20 per additional hand.

Vendor set up is at 9 a.m. and is open all day until 6:30 p.m. A show and shine occurs from 10 a.m. until noon. A kids rodeo is at 3:30 p.m. and an adults rodeo at 4:30 p.m. To end the day, a burn out is at 6:30 p.m. with supper to follow at 7 p.m. and live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There will also be door prizes, 50/50 draws, a silent auction, and photo booth. A donation box for the High Prairie and District Food Bank will be on location and donation items for Kokum’s Outreach will be accepted. Household items such as furniture, appliances, and clothing in good condition will be accepted.

Redrum is a First Nations Treaty 8 Indigenous-based motorcycle club, founded in 2006. Their focus is brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, fundraising, and supporting family.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Kokum’s Outreach and the food bank.