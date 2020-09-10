MP Viersen congratulates O’Toole

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen is looking forward to working with new Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole.



With almost 90,000 ballots on the final vote Aug. 23, O’Toole won a clear majority of the record breaking 174,000 ballots cast.



“O’Toole has demonstrated that he is a strong and capable leader ready to take on Justin Trudeau in the next election,” says Viersen.



He also thanked former leader Andrew Scheer.



“[Scheer] has held Justin Trudeau to account, scandal after scandal, and stood up for Canadian taxpayers.



“Today, the Conservative Party Canada stands united and ready to replace the corrupt Trudeau government.”