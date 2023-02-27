MP Viersen honoured for human rights advocacy February 27, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Arnold Viersen, MP for Peace River – Westlock, left, shakes hands with Dolkun Isa, head of the World Uyghur Congress. Isa flew to Ottawa from Germany to be part of a ceremony held by Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project (URAP). URAP presented Viersen with an award for “his contribution in supporting the resettlement of Uyghur refugees fleeing the ongoing genocide perpetrated by China,” reads a news release from Viersen. On Feb. 1, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion for Canada to help resettle 10,000 Uyghur and Turkic refugees who had fled China. Photo courtesy of the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Video created to extend invitation Wildfire season opens March 1 Sinclair wins Lesser Slave UCP nomination Royal flush lands man jackpot!