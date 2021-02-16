MP Viersen’s efforts fall short

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Despite its recent demise, Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen continues to lobby for the Keystone XL pipeline and its economic benefits to no avail.



Feb. 2, Viersen released a news release revealing the NDP’s vote against his proposed Keystone XL Study at Indigenous Affairs Committee.



The release came after Viersen moved his motion to study the impact of the cancellation of Keystone XL and potential closure of Line 5. Viersen wanted the government to know of the disastrous economic impact of the cancellation.



However, the NDP joined the Liberals to defeat his motion.



“Keystone XL and Line 5 are important for getting Alberta oil to market, says Viersen.



“These projects affect many jobs in our northern and Indigenous communities. This was an important opportunity for us to support Albertan jobs.”



Viersen was not surprised the Liberals and the NDP defeated his motion.



“While they claim to support pipelines, Trudeau’s government has done everything they can to landlock our oil.”



He says the NDP does the same.



“Rachel Notley and the NDP claim they support the Keystone XL pipeline and Indigenous self-determination, the fact is, when push comes to shove, their federal NDP cousins are blocking economic prosperity for Indigenous and northern communities.”