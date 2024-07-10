Much Music Dance coming to Baytex Centre

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Teenagers, get ready for an event in Peace River that will provide the chance for you to wear your graduation or prom dress again!

Coming this July 27 to the Baytex Energy Centre is a Red-Carpet Formal Dinner with Much Music Video Dance for teens to get out and have some fun with their friends.

Peace River parent Arthur Sunday says the idea was borne as a result of his position as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police constable.

“Every year youth related offences have increased exponentially in the area,” he says.

“We went to all the schools and asked random students why they thought the youth related offences were so prevalent and the response was overwhelmingly, ‘Because they’re bored’.”

Sunday says the students gave him a list of things that could be introduced to help keep youth busy in the area, and he will be able to, in his words, action a lot of the items. Some of these things include this dance, a basketball tournament, and a skateboard competition.

Sunday also created a presentation to give to each school that included motivational messaging from athletes (including Oilers captain Connor McDavid and defencemen Darnell Nurse), chefs, astronauts, and people of a variety of other professions to show kids how to overcome the teenage issues to eventually realize success in their profession of choice.

“We didn’t want to conflict with other events in the region,” says Sunday about being very deliberate about the date chosen.

“All the prizes have been purchased, the venue is booked, and I’ve met with business leaders to get them on board with the event,” he adds.

The red-tie affair is open to all students in the region who are enrolled in school between Grades 9-12. Tickets for the event are $30 each. The event will run from 8-11 p.m.

Sunday says he has a main prize at the dance of a Toronto Raptors Prize Pack, including an autographed jersey, four tickets and accommodations to a Raptors game for the 2024-25 season, along with a WestJet Gift Card.

For more information about the event, would like to purchase tickets, or to volunteer your time as a chaperone, please email Sunday at arthur.Sunday@rcmp-grc.ga.ca or on his cell phone (780) 617-4085.

Tickets can also be purchased at Northern Sunrise County administration office.

Sunday says they are hoping to sell 150 tickets to make the event a success.

Other youth-related activities

Sunday says to also come out to the Riverfront Park on July 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to participate in the Youth versus First Responders Water Balloon Fight, which will feature a family barbeque.

Keep an eye out on the local municipal websites for other events for youth to participate in.