Mud Bog July 2-3 at Triangle

The popular Mud Bog returns to Triangle July 2-3, hosted by the Pioneer Threshermans Association.

Events start at 1 p.m. Saturday with gates open at noon. Sunday events start at 11 a.m. with gates open at 10 a.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years of age to enjoy an long afternoon of fun.

Please contact Mandy at [780] 523-1156 or Brandon at [778] 594-5662 for more information.

Beer gardens open each day at noon. Concession and free camping are available.