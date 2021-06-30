Mud bog returns to Triangle July 3-4

Mud bog racing action returns to Triangle on the July 3-4 weekend as the Pioneer Threshermens Association revives the weekend event.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Triangle’s popular weekend of mud bog racing returns on the first weekend of July after being ditched in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.



The Pioneer Threshermans Association will host the event July 3-4.



“It’s a circuit, so organizers want to keep it going,” association president Henry Nyberg says.



“We’ll probably have 50 or more vehicles.”



Mud bog racing will be the first major event for the association since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.



“It should be an exciting time,” Nyberg says.



“Everyone is happy to get over the COVID restrictions and mingle again.”



Action is scheduled to start on July 3 at 1 p.m. and July 4 at 11 a.m.



Gates for spectators open one hour before event time.



“Everyone’s anxious to go and play in the mud,” Nyberg says.



The association and event organizers are under no COVID rules and restrictions, he says.



“If people want to wear face masks, they can,” Nyberg says.



“We’ll also have hand sanitizer on the site.”



The PTA grounds are located on Highway 2 about 15 km west of High Prairie.



Mud bog action was last held in Triangle in 2019. The association cancelled the event in 2018 after six years due to lack of organizers and volunteers.



Mud bugs have grown popular in the past few years.



When the weekend sports event started in 2012, it featured a demolition derby only, Nyberg says.



“Then we added the mud bogs a few years later,” Nyberg says.



Nyberg says about 50 volunteers are required for a weekend that features both the mud bogs and demolition derby.



He adds the mud bog event has attracted about 30 vehicles the last few years.



The event draws drivers and spectators travel from northern regions of Alberta and British Columbia.



“It brings lots of people to the region and supports businesses in the community,” Nyberg says.



Canada Day festivities and the annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree in July are again cancelled for 2020.



“We’re running short of time to organize those events,” Nyberg says.