Mud Bog returns to Triangle June 29-30

Tim Roberts, of High Prairie, braves the flying mud in his vehicle while burning down the lane at the mud bog event at Triangle in 2022.

Triangle’s popular weekend of mud bog racing returns for the Canada Day weekend.

Pioneer Thresher- mans Association president Henry Nyberg says the event is being planned for June 29-30.

During the past three years, the event has been organized by the Western Alberta Motorsports Association.

The event attracted 45 drivers in 2021, 37 drivers in 2022 and 15 in 2023.

“We hope we get a lot more drivers than we did last year,” Nyberg says.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of local drivers.”

Action at the Triangle Museum Grounds is set for June 29 at 1 p.m. and June 30 at 11 a.m.

Gates open one hour before show time each day.

Traditionally held the weekend closest to July 1, the event has attracted drivers from High Prairie, Falher, Donnelly, Sturgeon Lake, Calais, Bezanson, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Yellow- head County, High Level, Peace River, Drayton Valley and other parts of Alberta.

The mud bog weekend was revived in 2019, after it was cancelled in 2018 after six years due to a lack of organizers and volunteers.

When the motorsports weekend started in 2012, it featured a demolition derby only, Nyberg says.

“Then we added the mud bogs,” Nyberg says.

Mud bog sports is growing popular in many parts of Alberta, he says.

He says the event is a boost to the region.

“It brings a lot of people into the region and supports businesses in the community,” Nyberg says.

Before 2020, the mud bog weekend was held close to July 1 when the association hosted Canada Day festivities.

Since then, the association has dropped Canada Day festivities and hosts the Triangle Harvest Festival in September with activities that were offered on Canada Day.

The grounds are located on Highway 2A about 15 km west of High Prairie.