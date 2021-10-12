Municipal Election 2021: Big Lakes County – Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie

Kenneth Cox

I hope to be part of a new direction building a future for Big Lakes.

As a business owner, I have a particular stake and understanding of the community that I can offer.

Influences and decisions being made at other levels of government are making it increasingly difficult for Big Lakes to maintain a control on low taxes and provide a business environment that is open and easy to operate under.

Big Lakes could be a zone of opportunity with its vast array of resources and industrious people and, as a councillor, I would encourage a community without burdensome regulations and ever-increasing tax levels.

A vibrant business environment fosters vibrant communities with services and amenities for its people.

I have been a builder my entire professional career.

As a business owner with numerous employees a project manager of large projects across the province, a husband and father to two children that were raised in this area, I bring not only my personal interest in my community but the experience and knowledge to build a stable, safe and prosperous community.

In preparation to making this commitment, I reached out to officials in other communities to explore and discuss purposeful planning and building strategies used to encourage business to take root, prosper and serve the needs of their community.

I can bring these ideas to the table in the county for our benefit.

I am an advocate for limited and responsible government and will not be lead astray by pet projects, costly services and onerous regulations that hurt business and require higher taxes from already overtaxed citizens.

I understand current frustrations arising from downloading of provincial and federal programs as well as the restrictive/expensive regulations accompanying them.

Our municipal government is expected to fund these programs and enact the ever-expanding regulations with our local taxpayers paying the bill.

Big Lakes County needs to maintain its independence in funding and making decisions for what is best for the local community.

I need your support to push back on this overreach, stop the tax increases and limit government regulation.

Monica Kreiner

Big Lakes County needs councillors who can work together for everyone in the county. Councillors need to listen, do research, understand complex issues and communicate well.

I bring experience to the table as a mediator, member of various boards and committees, entrepreneur, researcher and long-term resident of the county.

As a mediator, I know how to listen and work with people to solve problems. I can help people find common ground and work together. This is helpful in creating needed partnerships and in working with other levels of government.

I have worked in Institutional Research at Northern Lakes College for many years. Good decisions are made with good information.

I read widely and am not afraid to learn and grow. I’ve studied Interpreting Legislation with the Foundation of Administrative Justice. This will help me understand and effectively use the Municipal Government Act, which is one of the largest Acts in Alberta.

My experience includes being on the Alberta Law Foundation Board, hearing Mental Health Appeals, volunteering with local community associations [Salt Prairie and Grouard] and serving the county as a member of the Family and Community Support Services Advisory Committee.

I’ve lived in Salt Prairie for the better part of 25 years.

I make decisions based on values. I’m a fiscal conservative. Every decision is a balance between what you get and the money it costs to get it.

I believe in building strong communities and supporting activities that help people feel connected and safe.

All voices need to be heard and included. I’m only a phone call or email away when people have issues or concerns.

Consider voting for Monica Kreiner for Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie County councillor.

Garrett Zahacy

My name is Garrett Zahacy and I am running in the municipal election to be councillor for Big Lakes County – Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie.

I live and farm in the Prairie Echo area and have spent much of the last decade immersed in the agriculture industry before joining the family farm full-time. I’ve been a part of economic development pilot projects in the past with Big Lakes, and I think there’s a lot of unexplored potential for our northern county.

Unfortunately, the county will require some major upkeep over the next 30 years. Bridges, treatment plants, water lines, etc. and this will require a great deal of careful, long term planning in order to keep Big Lakes County afloat without major negative side effects. I’d like to be involved in planning our future and represent Ward 1 of Big Lakes County.

The councillors of BLC are not only responsible for the financials of the municipality, but they represent all of us at major events across the province and beyond, often speaking directly to our many provincial and federal ministers.

I believe with my experience and certifications in agriculture-business, extensive presentation skills training, and my great knowledge of the Peace River Region and its challenges, I will be a great fit for council.

I greatly encourage everyone to vote this month.

Election day is Oct. 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. The polling station is at the county office in High Prairie this year due to the senate election and referendum, which I also encourage everyone to participate in.