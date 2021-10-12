Municipal Election 2021: – Big Lakes County – Ward 2 – Grouard

Jeff Chalifoux

Hello, my name is Jeff Chalifoux. I was born and raised in Grouard. My background is administrative and consultation for economic development.

My main focus is to bring priorities to the table for Grouard. I will also promote community development and economic development. I bring an Indigenous point of view to Big Lakes County.

I am a good team player and Grouard needs representation. I feel I am the best choice to represent us right now.

Mariah Herben

Born and raised along the beautiful Lesser Slave Lake and amongst Grouard is the place I do and will forever call home.

After some time studying business at Concordia University in Edmonton online this past year, I realized that I was meant to be doing more. I found myself enveloped in a craving for creating and developing change while helping others. With my extensive experience with event development and planning in the tourism industry, I have been granted the knowledge and skill of pushing for change, being involved in the change, and ensuring the changes are followed through and kept up.

The notion of running for this position also sprouted from my wish to shine a light for young people to show them they are capable of helping their communities and being a part of the decision-making process within their neighbourhoods.

I have taken the time to read and familiarize myself with the policies and legislation that are the framework within which the council makes decisions. I plan to use these frameworks with my experience, including my strong desire to create new relationships and desire for change, followed with guidance and knowledge from my constituents, to address and rationalize developing and carrying out plans of action, all in the best interest of Ward 2’s residents.

In short, currently, issues within the ward, I plan to address, further understand, and hope to tackle, as I see them, include but are not limited to;

* The need for payment/road improvement in multiple areas;

* Addressing and obtaining a solution in regards to the disruptive manner of off-road vehicles and crime;

* More councillor involvement within the community to acquire more understanding of present issues [that’s the job description as I see it and plan to follow!]

As I had said before, these are only a few issues. As an energetic, young, and passionate local with clear eyes, open ears, an eager voice and such a true love for this area, I am at a point in my life where I genuinely believe I can effectively and articulately represent and serve the utmost best interests of Grourard and it’s incredible residents.

With that, I will personally urge the community to share their concerns and ideas to bring back the small-town charm respectfully. I am excited to move forward towards creating change and finding solutions with the guidance and further knowledge of my constituents and personal admiration of developing relationships within the community.

Those within Ward 2 that would like to reach out to speak with me or further my understanding of the present issues please email [email protected]

Other candidate for Ward 2: Daniel Brownell. His profile will be added if received.