Municipal Election 2021: Big Lakes County – Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle

Ken Matthews

I am Ken Matthews and I am asking for your vote on Oct. 18.

The past four years have been very challenging for rural municipalities, and our county is no exception.

The downturn in the energy industry we went through has had a huge effect on our revenue with energy companies not paying their taxes.

As a result, the County has made reductions in the public works budget, and still maintains a very good level of service.

In the last four years, the County has completed the following:

* New pump station in Kinuso;

* New water treatment plant in Joussard;

* Increased storage facilities in Grouard and Enilda;

* The complete revitalization of the High Prairie Airport, with an extended runway, and cardlock gassing system;

* Lobbied with the Town of High Prairie for the dog handler back in the region;

* Lobbied for, along with many others, to have dialysis in the new hospital;

* Building a new animal kennel that is shared with the Town of High Prairie;

* And other bridges and improvements to our infrastructure;

* Lobbied with a number of partners in the region to have Tolko return to the area;

Looking forward to the next four years. Ongoing projects include:

* Triangle area water, the engineering is done on the first phase;

* Prairie Echo water – again, engineering is done. Both these projects will need continued lobbying to find the funding for them;

* Broadband/high-speed Internet. Much work has been done on this; however, we are still waiting on a response to an application for federal funding;

* Back to the hospital and health care in the region. Due to a lot of work by many people in the area over the last 15 years, there is a beautiful hospital in our area with such tremendous potential. However, it is not being utilized by Alberta Health Services anywhere close to what it was intended to be. Political pressure must continue to be put on to get this new facility back to what it was 40 years ago.

Because I was involved with some of the groups, AHS said we didn’t need a CT Scan. They were so wrong. Now, again, it has not been used anywhere near to capacity;

* AHS said the new J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit [nursing home] only needed 47 beds, finally they agreed to 67, but they would not be full for at least two years. It was full in six months;

* The County must continue to support and work with the farming and ranching industry – it is the backbone of our county;

* The County has an aging infrastructure system that will require upgrades and replacements – water, sewer, roads, bridges, etc., – a plan has to be put in place;

* Work is almost completed on the Asset Management Plan;

* There are other things including farming partnerships with other municipalities to lobby as a region for common projects.

The next four years will be a challenge. I feel that I have the experience to work with Big Lakes County council to accomplish some good results.

Any questions, please call me at [780] 523-7273.

Jim Zabolotniuk

Hi! I’m Jim Zabolotniuk. I’m running for council in Big Lakes County, Ward 3 – Gilwood North-Triangle.

I was born and raised on a farm in the county and have lived in the county for the majority of my life. Currently, I live on and own a small grain farm.

For 30 years, I worked as the financial controller at Monahan/Revolution Ford in High Prairie. I have a solid understanding of the agricultural and business needs of this community.

As a member of council, I will work to better our community. I believe in working together with the Town of High Prairie and other surrounding communities to strengthen the services and opportunities available to all residents, seniors, children and everyone in-between. I believe in lobbying other levels of government to ensure the needs of our community are met.

The county needs to balance their budget. Being fiscally responsible and transparent are essential. This can be achieved by reducing wasteful spending and exploring new sources of revenue. Maintaining and building new infrastructure must be budgeted for.

It would be an honour to represent the residents of Big Lakes County.