Municipal Election 2021: Big Lakes County – Ward 4 – Kinuso

Roberta Grace Hunt

Roberta Hunt is seeking to be elected in Big Lakes County Ward 4 – Kinuso.

Hunt has been a resident of Kinuso for 24 years. Her involvement is as follows:

* A member of the Kinuso School Council for 19 years;

* A present board member of the Agricultural Society and Kinusayo Museum;

Hunt is community focused with extensive volunteer work to her credit.

Following are her goals, if elected:

* Improve infrastructure such as sidewalks, roads and buildings;

* New recreational facilities for young and growing families. For example, a community playground;

* Supporting longevity of area seniors through established housing;

Hunt advises citizens that voting occurs at the Kinuso Seniors Centre from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Hunt welcomes questions or concerns to [780] 805-9076 or email [email protected]

Owen Saitz

Hi! My name is Owen Saitz, I am running for council to represent Kinuso Ward 4.

I was born and raised on a farm just out of Kinuso. I currently live less then a mile from the farm with my wife [Angie] and two kids [Morgan and Taylor].

I work for ATCO Electric and I am a part of the Kinuso rec board and back on the museum board.

I have been thinking about running for council for many years and finally my job I have supports my wish of becoming the voice for the people of Kinuso.

We live in a beautiful area with so much to offer; I’d like to see our youth have opportunity.

Keep our farming families going and keep Spruce Point Park an awesome place to spend summers with family and friends.

If elected, I would work hard for the wants and needs of our community.

Other candidate for Ward 4: Ken Killeen. His profile will be posted if received.