Municipal Election 2021: List of Candidates: updated Sept. 21 at 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: The official list of nominations in different municipalities is not official in all to date. Please check this site for regular updates.
Town of Peace River
Town of High Prairie
Big Lakes County
M.D. of Smoky River
Northern Sunrise County
Holy Family Catholic Regional Division
Town of McLennan
Village of Girouxville
Town of Falher
Village of Donnelly
Town of Valleyview
Unofficial list
Mayor [1 to be elected]
Normand Boucher
Tom Day
Elaine Manzer
Councillors [6 to be elected]
Bob Blayone
Marc Boychuk
Jill Cairns
Brad Carr
Cheryl Fitchie
Orren Ford
April Gold
Don Good
Karen Greaves
Chris Johnson
Cary Kilkenny
Wanda Laurin
Sylvia Mathieu
Jami Paras
Byron Shamehorn
Shelly Shannon
Ted Sisson
Garrett Tomlinson
Leah Wood
Note: One other candidate confirmed but consent not given to release name.
Town of High Prairie
Official List
Mayor [1 to be elected]
Brian Panasiuk
Barry Sharkawi
Councillors [6 to be elected]
Ross Burgar
Donna Deynaka
John Dunn
Brian Gilroy
Sasha Martens
Judy Stenhouse
James Waikle
Therese Yachshyn
Big Lakes County
Unofficial List
[1] to be elected in each ward
Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie
Kenneth Cox
Monica Kreiner
Garrett Zahacy
Ward 2 – Grouard
Daniel Brownell
Jeff Chalifoux
Mariah Herben
Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle
Ken Matthews
Jim Zabolotniuk
Ward 4 – Kinuso
Roberta Grace Hunt
Ken Killeen
Owen Saitz
Ward 5 – Faust
Melissa Gray
Robert Nygaard
Ward 6 – Joussard
Richard Mifflin
Ward 7 – Enilda/Big Meadow
Donald Bissell
Cathy Hewko
Brandi Matula
Lane Monteith
Therese Morris
Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East
Tyler Airth
Donald Charrois
Lauretta Payne
Ward 9 – Sunset House/Gilwood South
Travis Beamish
Ann Stewart
David Vanderwell
M.D. of Smoky River
Official List
[1] to be elected in each division.
Division 1 – Guy
Donald Gosselin
Paula Guindon
Division 2 – Whitemud
Raymond Desaulniers
Raoul Johnson
Division 3 – Girouxville
Alain Blanchette
Jason Dolhan
Gilles Sylvain
Division 4 – Falher
Ron Desaulniers
Gilles Roy
Karin Scholl
Division 5 – McLennan
Robert Brochu
Marc Michaud
Division 6 – Jean Cote
Leo Simard
Andre Trudeau
Jeremie Turcotte
Northern Sunrise County
Official List
[1] to be elected in each division.
Ward 1 – Harmon Valley/Reno
Carolyn Kolebaba [elected by acclamation]
Ward 2 – Nampa Rural District
Marie Dyck
Jason Javos
Ward 3 – Marie Rene/Judah
Daniel Boisvert [elected by acclamation]
Ward 4 – St. Isidore
Gilbert Bouchard
Art Laurin
Diane Martel
Sylvianne Riczu
Ward 5 – Three Creeks/Wesley Creek
Corinna Williams [elected by acclamation]
Ward 6 – Cadotte lake/Little Buffalo
Fiona Whitehead
Gaylene Whitehead
Holy Family Catholic Regional Division
Unofficial List
[1] to be elected in each ward.
Ward 1 – High Prairie
Leanne Christy Cox
Ward 2 – McLennan.
No nominations submitted.
Ward 3 – Valleyview
John-Michael [JM] Pozniak
Ward 4 Sub 1 – Manning/Fort Vermilion
No nominations submitted.
Ward 4 Sub 2 – Grimshaw
No nominations submitted.
Ward 4 Sub 3 – Peace River/Nampa
John Francis Kuran
Daryl Richard Proulx
Kelly Patrick Whalen
Town of McLennan
Official list
Mayor
[1 to be elected]
Jon Buchinski
Terry Calliou
Jason Doris
Michele Fournier
Dwayne Stout
Councillors
[6 to be elected]
Sue Delaurier
Luc Dubrule
Maggie Gervais
Margaret Jacob
Marie Anne Jones
Shirley Ominayak
Yvonne Sawchyn
Village of Girouxville
[All five councillors elected by accalamation]
Alain Dion
Kelly Elliott
Ernest Johnson
Danielle Laflamme
Joseph Zdeb
Town of Falher
Unofficial Results
Four nominations have been received for seven positions. Nominations are still open.
Village of Donnelly
Unofficial results
Insufficient nominations received. Nominations are still open.
High Prairie School Division
Unofficial List
Ward 1 – Falher and Donnelly
Karen Scholl [elected by acclamation]
Lynn Skrepnek [ elected by acclamation]
Ward 2 – High Prairie
[2 to be elected]
Dustin Burgar
Tammy Henkel
Jacqueline Sander
Michael Strebchuk
Adrian Wong
Ward 3 – Joussard
Lorrie Shelp [elected by acclamation]
Ward 4 – Slave Lake
[2 to be elected]
Cory Hughes
Nominations still open.
Town of Valleyview
Official List
Mayor [1 to be elected]
Donna Chatwin
Vern Lymburner
Kenneth Zenner
Councillors [all elected by acclamation]
Tanya Boman [elected by acclamation]
Glenn Burke [elected by acclamation]
Danny McCallum [elected by acclamation]
Delwin Slemp [ elected by acclamation]
Samantha Steinke [elected by acclamation]
Ken Wittig [elected by acclamation]