Municipal Election 2021: Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East

Tyler Airth

My name is Tyler Airth. I live and farm south of High Prairie in Banana Belt with my wife and two young sons.

I am running for council to represent Ward 8: Banana Belt/High Prairie East of the county.

I have worked within the oilfield and forestry industries in this county and others. I have seen the industry highs and now the industry lows.

I worked for Big Lakes County before starting a business of my own and have seen the inner workings of it from an employee stand point.

Being a landowner and maintaining a business in this area confirms that I am committed to the betterment of the community we live in. I want my children to grow up in a thriving community that is sustainable and they are proud to call home.

We live in a large county that has all the key industries here; agriculture, logging, oilfield and being surrounded by lakes is a huge attraction for tourism. We have unique businesses that I want to see flourish and I hope our county can encourage more businesses to come to fruition in the next few years.

I believe we need to make it easier to start a business within the county without heightened permit fees and regulations.

I stand for maintaining and upgrading the infrastructure that we have already built to improve it for our residents to use in their daily lives. We have roads and ditches that need to be improved before we take on large new construction projects.

We need to look at new ventures in levels of importance for our community, whether it’s financially feasible within our current budget and the sustainability of the infrastructure and the maintenance required long term.

We have seen many modifications lately from our community changing over from a municipal district to a county. Residents are keen to see more transparency and accountability of where their hard-earned tax dollars are being allocated.

We, as a council, need to be fiscally responsible in our decision making while preserving the services the County provides.

We need to take care of our residents and encourage the use of our community services such as community libraries and FCSS programs.

I consider our senior residents most important and we need to ensure services like the county bus so it is available to them when they need it.

The last two years have been hard on everyone including our industries and businesses and we need to strive to keep moving forward as a community. With the downturn in oilfield and abandonment of fields in our area there has been talk of heightened taxes for residents to make up for the lost revenue from these fields. I believe we need to be more economical and have a plan of action to offset these costs for the future so that our residents are not expected to take on this extra burden.

There are many new faces in the running for council and I know the residents of Big Lakes are eager to see a shift. I hope to bring a new perspective to council. Change takes time but if we do not start to make that change now, it will never progress.

I look froward to serving my ward and keeping the interests of the residents of this great community at the forefront of my mind if elected as councillor.

Lauretta Payne

I was born in High Prairie and raised on a farm in the Banana Belt area.

I have a variety of work experience. I have worked as a daycare worker, small farmer, oilfield admin, in-home care worker, at the newspaper, for Buchanan Lumber in the finger jointer, making dunnage for Tolko, and in the last 15 years, I have worked for Environment and Parks. Where my experience has led me into trapping, F&W, Forestry, Public Lands, Fires and many more interesting places.

I think I have a lot of experience to bring to council. I am an open-minded individual that would like to keep the Big Lakes County growing with the opening of small businesses and by having the communities within the county easily accessed.

I would like to represent the people of Ward 8 by having issues and concerns brought to light. I have heard many concerns in the county from trapping and logging to construction and agriculture, infrastructure and the loss of business in the Big Lakes County. Yet, reading minutes and reports, I do not see those concerns being addressed.

I know that being on council with budget concerns and restraints does not make things move fast but I am hoping to make a difference.

Other candidate for Ward 8: Don Charrois: his profile will be published if received.