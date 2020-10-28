Municipalities can make ‘MOST’ of new grant

MOST can be used by the Town of High Prairie to offset expenses and loss in revenue at such buildings as the High Prairie Sports Palace.

Smoky River opts in

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The M.D. of Smoky River has directed administration to begin finding claims to apply for the Municipal Operating Support Transfer grant.

Council discussed the matter at its Oct. 14 meeting.

“Any impact on COVID or lost revenue, we can use it to balance revenue what it should have been,” said CAO Rita Therriault.

“We’re keeping track,” she added.

Reeve Robert Brochu and council were pleased the money was available.

“We can’t refuse the money,” he said.

McLennan does the same

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is a grant McLennan town council wants to make the ‘MOST’ of.

The questions is, how do they do it?

CAO Lorraine Willier informed council at its Oct. 13 meeting they are eligible for an $85,096 Municipal Operating Support Transfer grant.

McLennan’s allocation is $85,096.

“What can we do in the winter to spend $85,000?” asked Councillor Dwayne Stout.

Willier noted the arena and campground lost revenue and would qualify.

However, she added she would have to go through the budget “line by line” to find items that would qualify.

As painstaking as that may be, it will be worth it.

“If we got any money from the government, I sure as hell don’t want to send any back,” said Councillor Dwayne Stout.

Willier noted the grant seemed to favour cities who operate transit systems, where huge losses in revenues occurred.

Special provisions were made for Banff and Jasper giving them $10 million.

Big Lakes signs agreement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County agreed at its meeting Oct. 14, to sign an agreement to take advantage of the Municipal Operating Support Transfer [MOST].

“It helps to fill the gap around lost revenue,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.

Based on population, MOST is part of the Safe Restart Agreement.

MOST funding can be used for personal protective equipment, communications, additional cleaning, supplemental staffing, additional supports for vulnerable populations, and to recover operating losses or deficits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding also supports decreased revenues from recreation facility entrance fees and building permit fees.

Girouxville applies for MOST

Council passed a motion to authorize administration to sign an agreement for the Municipal Operating Support Transfer [MOST] funding program.

The Village of Girouxville’s was allocated $34,264.

Funds are designated to support incremental costs, and in compensation of lost or reduced revenues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

How MOST works

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta provided money for the Municipal Operating Support Transfer [MOST] to support municipalities, which have experienced significant operating impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Money will be used for incremental operating costs incurred due to COVID-19 response and restart, as well as other operating losses or deficits incurred as a result of COVID-19 impacts on revenues and operations. Money is provided through two separate allocations: general operating, and public transit support.

participating municipalities have to submit a Memorandum of Agreement by Oct. 30, 2020. Upon approval, the allocation is forwarded.

deadline to spend the money is March 31, 2021.

statement of funding and expenditures is July 2, 2021.

funding is provided on eligible expenses between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The grant does not apply to funding allocated under the operating component of the Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

Making the ‘MOST’ of the grant

Municipality Allocation

Big Lakes County $420,066

M.D. of Greenview $978,605

M.D. of Lesser Slave River $289,639

Northern Sunrise County $196,481

M.D. of Opportunity $327,105

M.D. of Peace $181,899

M.D. of Smoky River $209,847

Town of Falher $111,018

Town of Grimshaw $280,022

Town of High Prairie $264,628

Town of McLennan $85,096

Town of Peace River $697,814

Town of Slave Lake $678,474

Town of Swan Hills $136,738

Town of Valleyview $151,117

Village of Berwyn $59,477

Village of Donnelly $39,631

Village of Girouxville $34,264

Village of Nampa $41,858

East Prairie Metis Settlement $64,338

Gift Lake Metis Settlement $95,323

Peavine Metis Settlement $66,262

NOTE: Any money not used for eligible expenses incurred before March 31, 2021 must be returned to the Government of Alberta. Claims can not exceed the allocated amount.