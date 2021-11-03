Mural needs to find new home

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society no longer wants the mural mosaic created as part of the 150th anniversary of Canada.

High Prairie town council heard the request from its museum representative on council, Donna Deynaka, at its Oct. 26 meeting.

“We would like it moved out of the museum,” she told council.

She added it was taking up too much space.

The hospital was suggested as an alternate location.

The mural was created in late 2017 as part of the Canada 150 Mural Mosaic project. At the time, High Prairie was the 80th community to create a mural as part of a train car, which was designed to connect communities across Canada. Students from High Prairie Elementary School, St. Andrew’s School, Prairie River Junior High School, E.W. Pratt High School and Joussard School participated in the project. Seniors from High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge added a flavour of the older generations and pioneers.

The final 8 x 12-foot mural was unveiled Dec. 10, 2017 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. It eventually found its way into the museum.

In her report, Deynaka also said the museum is requesting the outside of the building be repainted in 2022.

And, she added, they met with the now-closed Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum regarding artifacts which are in storage.

Deynaka told council the local museum would like to procure some of the artifacts for the museum. The fear is they will be returned to the Alberta government and dispersed to whereabouts unknown.