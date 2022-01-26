Murder suspect awaits disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man Nov. 19 will be back in court in mid-February.

The matter of Travis Myles Melnyk, 40, returned to the docket in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 17 although he did not appear.

Judge R. B Marceau set the matter over to Feb. 14 for plea after he heard an agent speak for Melnyk’s lawyer, Brian Hurley.

Hurley asked the matter be set over for several weeks to set a pre-trial conference to be able to set a date for a preliminary inquiry. He expects a preliminary inquiry will take more than one day, the agent said.

Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson added Hurley is still waiting for disclosure from the Crown. He added disclosure will start to become available the Hurley by the end of January.

“That will probably be the first of three bundles of disclosure,” Hudson topld court.

Melnyk also faces a charge of forcible confinement in the incident.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter said the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a call on Nov. 19 about 5:30 p.m. when a male was taken into custody in relation to a homicide.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived n the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter says.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

Richter says the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation.

The investigation continues with assistance from the Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP.

The name of the victim was not released.