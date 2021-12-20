Murder suspect seeking counsel

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man Nov. 19 was still seeking a lawyer when his matter returned to court Dec. 6.

Travis Myles Melnyk, 40, returned to the docket in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 6 although he did not appear.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says Melnyk has not yet secured a lawyer. He remains in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Melnyk says he has a lawyer who told him to call Legal Aid first, Jong says.

“He has not yet been able to phone Legal Aid,” Jong says.

Melnyk says he is given only 15 minutes a day to use a telephone, Jong adds.

Judge D..R. Shykar says Melnyk is allowed to use a special phone line to Legal Aid to deal with the court matter.

The matter was put over to Dec. 13.

Melnyk is also charged with forcible confinement.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter reported the victim was found after police respnded. Nov. 19.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

Richter says the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation.

The name of the victim was not released.