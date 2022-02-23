Murder suspect waiting for disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man Nov. 19, 2021 will be back in court in early March when his lawyer expects disclosure.

The matter of Travis Myles Melnyk, 40, returned to the docket in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 14.

Judge R.B. Marceau set the matter over to March 7 to give Crown time to provide disclosure to lawyer Brian Hurley.

An agent for Hurley says the lawyer is still waiting for disclosure.

Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada spoke as an agent for Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.

She says Hudson expects Crown to provide disclosure to the lawyer in early March.

A pre-trial conference with Crown and the lawyer has been scheduled for March 4 to be able to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.

Melnyk remains in the Edmonton Remand Centre. He did not appear when his matter was discussed.

Melnyk was also charged with forcible confinement in the incident.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter reported the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a call on Nov. 19 about 5:30 p.m. when a male was taken into custody in relation to a homicide. The man was not named.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek.

“Emergency Services arrived on the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter says.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

Richter says the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in gthe investigation.