Museum, library joining forces to promote culture

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has endorsed a joint application from the High Prairie and District Museum and High Prairie Municipal Library to apply for funding to co-host Alberta Culture Days events in September.

At its regular meeting April 27, council approved a letter of support for the museum and library, who are working together to host events Sept. 16-17.

“Alberta Culture Days is part of a Canadian movement to raise awareness, accessibility, participation, and engagement of all Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities,” Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, told council.

“The grant application requests that non-profit organizations showcase community support through letters from local municipalities and community organizations,” he added.

In previous years, council has provided letters of support for Culture Days applications and similar letters of support to non-profit organizations.

Big Lakes “extends our full support” to High Prairie museum and library and their application, Nygaard writes in the letter.

“The High Prairie and District Museum and the High Prairie Municipal Library provide cultural and heritage-based experiences to residents in a family-friendly environments.

“Please consider the significant impact your funding can make towards our community’s social and cultural vibrancy and equality,” he concluded.

Culture Days is celebrated in the full month of September.

Organizations that plan and host events for two days are eligible for grants of $5,000 from Alberta Culture and the Status of Women.

The deadline for applications is May 12.