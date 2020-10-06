Museum receives gift of history

High Prairie Museum manager Darlene Adams looks at a copy of the front page of the first Grouard News published Aug. 10, 1912.

SPN Staff

The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society received a unique gift Sept. 29.



South Peace News presented the museum with copies of 658 pages of the Grouard News, which published between 1912-15.



Years ago, editor Chris Clegg copied the pages from the Alberta Legislature Library for use in the History Page section in South Peace News.



“I always thought the museum should have a copy,” says Clegg.



“Barring an unfortunate event where we might have lost our copies, now the museum has a copy,” he says.



The Grouard News actually published 668 pages in its history, but 10 pages were not available at the Legislature archives.



The quality of the pages is quite good, albeit the printing very small.



The museum has a few hard copies of the Grouard News in its archives. Now they have virtually the entire history of the paper.



Adams is looking forward to browsing through the pages and sharing the gift with museum visitors.



The Grouard News published from Aug. 10, 1912 until Nov. 25, 1915. During most years, Roy S. Burns was its manager and publisher. The paper ranged in size from two or four broadsheet pages. The paper was the first to serve the Peace River – Grande Prairie region.



Visitors to South Peace News are also welcome to read the Grouard News during business hours.